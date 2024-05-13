What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign

Here is further information on the absolute corruptness of criminal Trump. (And yes, I say criminal Trump given all his convictions for rape, and fraud, what else should he be called.) The carbon industry CEOs who went down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss criminal Trump’s ass and to whine about how ineffective the $400 million they spent on Congressional whores last year were told as blatantly as you could imagine: Spend a billion dollars to get me elected and I will gut all the programs designed to prepare for what climate change is doing. Screw the people of America, I don’t care about any of them. All I care about is getting elected so I don’t go to prison even if I am found guilty. That is the Republican Party’s candidate for president, and I assume it will cheer the MAGAts who are now going around wearing diapers. This is the state of the United States of America today.

As Donald Trump sat with some of the country’s top oil executives at his Mar-a-Lago Club last month, one executive complained about how they continued to face burdensome environmental regulations despite spending $400 million to lobby the Biden administration in the last year.

Trump’s response stunned several of the executives in the room overlooking the ocean: You all are wealthy enough, he said, that you should raise $1 billion to return me to the White House. At the dinner, he vowed to immediately reverse dozens of President Biden’s environmental rules and policies and stop new ones from being enacted, according to people with knowledge of the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation.

