Here is a recent report on the state of America’s Illness Profit System. It isn’t good, things that were already bad are getting worse. As the report lays out it is all about the social status of the patient and money. The United States has the worst and most expensive pseudo-healthcare system in the world. And, because the healthcare industry rents through lobbying funding most Congress members like hookers at a politic conference, except for a few ethical members like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Katie Porter, not many are even trying to do anything about this.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey / Axios

For the decade-ish that I’ve been reporting on health care, insurance coverage has dominated conversations about who has access to care. But in the post-pandemic era, it’s become clear that having insurance is only the first step toward receiving quality care.

Why it matters: Where Americans live, their health status and a range of socioeconomic factors increasingly determine their experience with the health care system, and in many cases that experience appears to be getting worse.

Affordability, while critical, isn’t synonymous with access. Long wait times for doctor appointments, crowded emergency departments, complicated insurance requirements and a dearth of local providers are all making things tougher on patients.

For many people, whether they can get the care they need when they need it seems to come down to the luck of the draw.

State of play: Provider shortages and a post-pandemic surge in demand for care have played a large role in today’s squeeze.