‘Undisguised corruption’: Critics slam Trump for ‘selling the White House’ to Big Oil

If you vote for Trump or any of the cretins who serve him in Congress or State legislatures you will be voting for all efforts to end the carbon era to end and preparations for what climate change is doing to stop. In the years to come your children and their children will hate you for destroying their wellbeing.

Criminal Trump . Credit: Myles Cullen / Official White House

Donald Trump is promising CEOs of oil and gas conglomerates he will dismantle the climate protections President Joe Biden has installed, and he will green light their policy wishlists including gutting support for electric vehicles if they donate $1 billion for his presidential campaign, according to reporting from Politico and The Washington Post.

“You all are wealthy enough, he said, that you should raise $1 billion to return me to the White House,” reports The Post, describing Trump’s conversation “with some of the country’s top oil executives at his Mar-a-Lago Club last month.”

“At the dinner, he vowed to immediately reverse dozens of President Biden’s environmental rules and policies and stop new ones from being enacted, according to people with knowledge of the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation,” The Post added. “Giving $1 billion would be a ‘deal,’ Trump said, because of the taxation and regulation […]