Schools are bracing for widespread teacher layoffs. Here’s why

We are heading, as this article describes, for a further degradation of America’s public education system. Why? Because the Republicans in Congress will not extend funding that began with the Covid pandemic. America is becoming the most poorly educated nation amongst the other developed nations in the world; the least literate, and the least capable in mathematics. Those are the facts. (Search the SR archive for the data upon which this statement is based, or watch my podcast on this subject.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schools across the country are announcing teacher and staff layoffs as districts brace for the end of a pandemic aid package that delivered the largest one-time federal investment in K-12 education.

The funds must be used by the end of September, creating a sharp funding cliff as schools also struggle with widespread enrollment declines and inflation.

Many districts have warned of layoffs as the current school year comes to a close and next year’s budgets are planned. The local headlines about teachers likely won’t help Americans who remain stubbornly pessimistic about the economy feel any better, adding to the challenge President Joe Biden faces to show voters how things are better than they were four years ago.

In Missoula, Montana, for example, the public school district is considering cutting 33 teaching positions and 13 administrative positions, including its special education director and fine arts director, as […]