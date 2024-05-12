 Project 2025, the policy substance behind Trump’s showmanship, reveals a radical plan to reshape the world

Project 2025. This is what the TCP Republican Party and criminal Trump seek to do to American society, including eliminating true democracy in the country. We stand at a precipice, and a large percentage of Americans bow down to Trump’s goals. We have a two party system, you and everyone you know must vote only for Democrats or you will elect a christofascist.

Current polling separates Biden and Trump by just 2%. Credit: Andy Manis / AAP

In April 2022, conservative American think tank the Heritage Foundation, working with a broad coalition of 50 conservative organisations, launched Project 2025: a plan for the next conservative president of the United State

The Project’s flagship publication, Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, outlines in plain language and in granular detail, over 900-plus pages, what a second Trump administration (if it occurs) might look like. I’ve read it all, so you don’t have to.

The Mandate’s veneer of exhausting technocratic detail, focused mostly on the federal bureaucracy, sits easily alongside a Trumpian project of revenge and retribution. It is the substance behind the showmanship of the Trump rallies.

Developing transition plans for a presidential candidate is normal practice in the US. What is not normal about Project 2025, with its intertwined domestic and international agenda, are the plans themselves. Those for climate and the global environment, defence and security, the global economic system and the institutions of American democracy more broadly aim for nothing less than […]