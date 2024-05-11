Vermont Could Be the First State to Bill Oil Firms for Climate Damage

As the damage of the carbon industries and their role in creating climate change becomes ever more evident I think many Blue states are going to follow what Vermont is doing. This issue of the responsibility of the carbon industries, I think, is going to become a major political issue strongly influenced by the corruption of Congress and state legislatures.

Flood waters block a street in Barre, Vt on July 12, 2023 . Credit: Charles Krupa / AP

Modeled after the EPA’s Superfund program, which forces companies to pay for toxic waste cleanup, the climate superfund bill would charge major fossil fuel companies doing business within the state billions of dollars for their past emissions.

Vermont is poised to pass a groundbreaking measure forcing major polluting companies to help pay for damages caused by the climate crisis, in a move being closely watched by other states including New York and California.

The measure would make Vermont the first US state to hold fossil fuel companies liable for their planet-heating pollution. “If you contributed to a mess, you should play a role in cleaning it up,” Elena […]