The Parents Who Want Daughters—and Daughters Only

This article is the first I have seen that really climbs into the IVF procedure in the United States which, as it describes is very different than in other nations. Why? Because in the U.S. you can gender select, something you cannot do in other nations. And, because we don’t have healthcare focused on wellbeing, having an illness profit system, IVF is increasing a profit scheme. As I read this report what came up in my mind, was the history-changing cultural mistake the Chinese made by limiting families to one child, and then overwhelminghaving families choose boys. China now has a population skewed to males. The percentage of females is 49.02 percent compared to 50.98 percent males, which is 28 million more males than females. There are a lot of men in China who will never marry, and it has affected the culture. In America IVF is being used to go the other way, to choose girls. The trend is growing, and it will be interesting to see how it develops, but it is unlikely to have a positive effect.

Illustration by Anna Kim / Slate

Amy Yin always envisioned having at least two daughters. She spent her 20s working as an engineer and founding a startup in San Francisco. When she wasn’t working, vacationing with friends, and spoiling her cats, Amy dedicated herself to helping other women take charge and launch high-powered careers. Now 32, she’s bringing that same energy to her family planning. She has frozen her eggs and, when she’s ready, will undergo IVF so that she can select the sex of her future children. “I think I’ll raise really powerful women who are going to be rock-star leaders,” Amy told me, without hesitation.

In vitro fertilization is invasive, grueling, and expensive. One round costs an average of $20,000. Only 15 states require that insurance plans offer any kind of coverage for it—and even then, the coverage is usually minimal. The treatment is often a last resort for those who are eager to be parents but who face one roadblock or another when it comes to conceiving; some couples are struggling with fertility issues, […]