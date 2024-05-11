Biden admin says it’s ‘reasonable to assess’ Israel used American weapons in ways ‘inconsistent’ with international law

Biden has changed his position on Israel and its genocide, and I think this is happening because of the large demonstrations at colleges and universities across the country. I believe the Democrats and Biden are beginning to realize his unquestioning support of Netanyahu may cost him the election. In Israel, Biden’s public statements are provoking shock and anger in Netanyahu’s administration. We will see how this develops. I hope Biden takes an even stronger position against what Israel is doing.

President Biden Credit: CNN

The Biden administration said Friday that it is “reasonable to assess” that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in Gaza in ways that are “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law but stopped short of officially saying Israel violated the law.

The report which was drafted by the State Department said that investigations into potential violations are ongoing but noted that the US does “not have complete information to verify” whether the US weapons “were specifically used” in alleged violations of international humanitarian law.

“Given the nature of the conflict in Gaza, with Hamas seeking to hide behind civilian populations and infrastructure and expose them to Israeli military action, as well as the lack of USG personnel on the ground in Gaza, it is difficult to assess or reach conclusive findings on individual incidents. Nevertheless, given Israel’s significant reliance on U.S.-made defense articles, it is reasonable to assess that defense articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm,” the report said.

The report, which covers the period from the […]