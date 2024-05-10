The evolution of the Southern economic development strategy

Recently I have had several readers write me, often criticizing me, and asking why I say the Red States, particularly the Red States of the South, have such inferior governance, and such poor wellbeing. They tell me they accept the social outcome data I publish frequently. but they don’t understand or deny my conclusions. So why do the old Confederacy states continue such poor governance? Here is the answer. The Red States are not governed to product wellbeing. They are governed to further enrich a White minority and maintain White supremacy. Facts are facts whether you believe or like them or not.

Summary: The Southern economic development model has failed to create shared prosperity in the region. In fact, this model was deliberately designed to do the opposite—to extract the labor of Black and brown Southerners as cheaply as possible. This report examines the racist roots of the model and provides the necessary context to challenge the enduring racial hierarchy in the South.

Key findings

From low wages to unfair tax policies to a weak safety net, the Southern economic development model ensures that businesses continue to have access to cheap Black labor even after the abolition of slavery.

A key component of the Southern economic development model is low wages. Twenty states still use the federal minimum wage of $7.25, and half of these states are in the South.

On top of struggling with low wages, many Southerners—particularly Black and brown Southerners—have trouble accessing unemployment insurance and other benefits, which are often inadequate.

Policymakers have worked to limit Southerners’ rights to unionize and bargain collectively since unions make it hard to keep wages low and benefits stingy.

Why this matters

Analyzing the roots and evolution of the Southern economic development model shows that civil rights are deeply connected to workers’ rights. We need an economic strategy that reverses the impact of 150 years of racist, anti-worker policymaking in the South.

How to fix it

The Southern economic development model cannot create […]