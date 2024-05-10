Biden draws GOP’s wrath with pause in bombs shipment to Israel

There are all these pro-Palestinian demonstrations and tent camps at colleges and Universities across the United States, but I wonder if these young people realize the actual political reality. Biden, although he is not, in my opinion, doing a very good job is still the one trying to stop the carnage, and the Republicans are the party that wants more bombs to be sent to Israel. Here in their own words is the evidence.

Speaker of the House Republican Mike Johnson Credit: The Hill

President Biden’s move to pause a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel has drawn the fury of Republicans, further polarizing U.S. efforts to deter Israel from launching a bloody campaign in southern Gaza.

The U.S. held back some 3,500 bombs that had already been approved for Israel as the White House is growing increasingly frustrated with the civilian toll in Gaza and is concerned about a looming Israeli full-scale invasion of Rafah, a southern city where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering.

But the decision to hold back weapons shipments is among the most significant actions that Biden has taken to assert U.S. leverage amid Israel’s war in Gaza. While progressives have long called for such weapons restrictions, Republicans responded to the move with blistering statements attacking Biden.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and House Armed Services Chair Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said in a joint statement Wednesday they were “appalled that the administration paused crucial arms shipments to Israel,” accusing Biden […]