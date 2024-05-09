The 10 Most Obese States in America

The American obesity epidemic costs the U.S. health care system approximately $173 billion each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The condition has been tied to a range of other serious health problems – from diabetes and heart disease to cancer and stroke – with some research also showing an association between obesity and a higher risk of death.
Yet the problem stubbornly persists in the U.S.: At least 35% of adults in 22 states in 2022 were obese – defined as having a body mass index of 30 or above – while no state met that threshold a decade ago. Nationally, the median obesity prevalence was nearly 34% in 2022, with 24 states posting a rate higher than that mark and three states where at least 40% of the adult population was considered obese.
As part of the 2024 Best States rankings, U.S. News evaluated adult obesity rates for all 50 states based on self-reported survey data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a partnership between the […]