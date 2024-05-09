The 10 Most Obese States in America

Obesity has become one of the defining characteristics of the American population. It is one of the main ways Europeans and Asians identify American tourists on sight. It is also, as this report describes, costing us almost $200 billion dollars in health costs because it is the source of a whole spectrum of health problems. It is also, although nobody talks about this, one of the defines of the Great Schism Trend. Look at the list of the top 10 most obese states. What do you notice, what stands out? Of the top 10 states, nine are Red States. The only exception is Delaware.

The American obesity epidemic costs the U.S. health care system approximately $173 billion each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The condition has been tied to a range of other serious health problems – from diabetes and heart disease to cancer and stroke – with some research also showing an association between obesity and a higher risk of death.

Yet the problem stubbornly persists in the U.S.: At least 35% of adults in 22 states in 2022 were obese – defined as having a body mass index of 30 or above – while no state met that threshold a decade ago. Nationally, the median obesity prevalence was nearly 34% in 2022, with 24 states posting a rate higher than that mark and three states where at least 40% of the adult population was considered obese.

As part of the 2024 Best States rankings, U.S. News evaluated adult obesity rates for all 50 states based on self-reported survey data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a partnership between the […]