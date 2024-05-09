Renewable Energy Surpasses 30% of Global Electricity Supply for First Time Ever

Here is some good news — not great news, it could be better, but good — about humanity emerging from the carbon era and addressing the pollution humans have created that is destroying the earth’s matrix of life.

According to the new Global Electricity Review 2024 from think tank Ember, renewable energy now exceeds more than 30 percent of the world’s electricity supply, following a fast rise in solar and wind power.

According to Ember’s executive summary of the report, record solar and wind construction in 2023 means “a new era of falling fossil generation is imminent.”

“The renewables future has arrived,” said Dave Jones, Ember’s global insights director. “Solar, in particular, is accelerating faster than anyone thought possible.”

The report pointed out that, while electricity demand worldwide has continued to rise, renewables have helped slow fossil fuel growth by nearly two-thirds in the past decade, The Guardian reported.

The report found that green energy had increased from 19 percent of the power supply in 2000. The main contributor to the growth was solar, which added more than twice the generation of new electricity as coal last year. Solar’s surge was the fastest for the 19th year in a row and the biggest new electricity source again after surpassing wind power last year.

“The decline of power sector emissions is now inevitable. 2023 was likely the pivot point — […]