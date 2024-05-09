How Republicans keep U.S. guns and ammo flowing to Latin American drug cartels

American guns are the murder weapons of choice throughout Central and South America. How is this possible? Because the Republicans in Congress have been rented like prostitutes by the corporations that make the murder weapons, and no law constraining gun manufacture or sales can get passed. The result is not only that a shot in their bodies has become the main cause of death of children in the U.S., it is also now becoming a main cause of death in the rest of the hemisphere. I see this as a national shame.

Heavily-armed soldiers patrol the beach of Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The country’s idyllic Caribbean coast is increasingly seeing gun violence. Credit: Natalia Pescador / DPA

When Mexicans are shot dead, the last thing they see are the barrels of American guns.

The same could be said for thousands of Hondurans, Bahamians, Colombians, Haitians, Dominicans and Jamaicans murdered every year.

The GOP is cool with that.

Republicans in Congress get 95% of the gun rights lobby’s campaign donations, and they aggressively run interference for their base’s business — selling as many guns as possible to whoever wants to buy them wherever they are.

The Second Amendment isn’t just an American right for gun manufacturers. It’s a human right, maybe even worth putting in the UN Charter. For the U.S. weapons industry, everyone everywhere needs a gun, preferably at least one per hand — or even digit.

Welcome to the Western Hemisphere.

North America’s users […]