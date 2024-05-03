U.S. Loses Soft Power Edge in Africa

The geopolitical status of the United States, as this Gallup survey illustrates, is declining. Our international policies, largely because of the way the Congressional Republicans are controlling funding, and because of the choices being made by the Biden administration are causing a loss of confidence in America. Other world leaders see The Great Schism Trend as it is happening, and the very real possibility we may no longer be a democracy after the November election, and the other nations of the world, particularly in Africa, no longer trust us to the same degree.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM — The United States lost its place as the most influential global power in Africa last year as its star status dimmed and other countries — China in particular — gained fans.

A new Gallup report shows median approval ratings of Washington — indicative of the country’s soft power — slipped from 59% in 2022 to 56% in 2023. Of the four global powers asked about, the U.S. was the only one not to see its image improve across Africa in 2023. Meanwhile, China’s approval in the region rose six percentage points, from 52% in 2022 to 58% in 2023, two points ahead of the U.S.

How China’s Image Improved in Africa

Last year, China recorded its highest leadership approval rating in Africa in a decade. In seven countries — many in western Africa — Beijing saw double-digit increases in approval compared with 2022. The largest of these came in Ghana (+15 points), Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal (+14 points each).

In all of these three countries, similar proportions of people disapproved of China’s leadership in 2022 and 2023. The decisive shift in […]