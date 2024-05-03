New documents show oil executives promoted natural gas as green — but knew it wasn’t

Yet further proof that the carbon industry has known for years that their argument that gas was a green replacement for coal was deliberate misinformation. I think a case could be made that the executives of the petroleum industry are criminals working against the wellbeing of humanity in order to protect their profits. Will they ever be held responsible for what they have done to increase the negative effects of climate change? They should, but I doubt it.

Burning gas well. Credit: Ken Cedeno / Corbis / Getty

A congressional hearing on the fossil fuel industry’s “evolving efforts to avoid accountability for climate change” turned into a spectacle on Wednesday morning as lawmakers in Washington, D.C., grilled a panel of experts on wide-ranging — and often irrelevant — topics. The thousands of internal oil company documents released before the hearing, however, contained some bombshell findings.

One of the biggest revelations is that BP executives understood that natural gas, which the company promoted as a “bridge” or “destination” fuel to a cleaner future as coal declined, was incompatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. “[O]nce built, gas locks in future emissions above a level consistent with 2 degrees,” at least without widespread carbon capture technology, according to a comment on a draft outline for a speech by BP’s CEO in 2017.

