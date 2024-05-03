Abortion Bans Push Some in US to Travel to Mexico for Reproductive Health Care

With abortion essentially illegal in what was the old Confederacy, states now controlled by TCP Republicans, are seeing a dramatic decrease in the quality of female healthcare. Concurrently Mexico is becoming a more gender-equal nation. Another pathetic shift in the status of America. And here is something I did not know, and you probably didn’t either. Women’s studies professor Lina-María Murillo , who studies the U.S.-Mexico borderlands and teaches a course on global reproduction, explains that abortion in the United States was legal and performed by midwives before the Civil War. In the following decades, declining birth rates and gender inequality led to restrictions across the country and a nationwide ban in 1910 .

Credit: ISTOCK / Getty

When its six-week abortion ban went into effect on May 1, 2024, Florida joined nearly two dozen other U.S. states that ban abortion or greatly restrict it.

These laws came into effect after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ended nearly 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Florida health officials in 2023 reported more than 84,000 abortions statewide, including nearly 7,800 from out-of-state residents.

The Tampa Bay Times recently reported that about 2 in 5 abortions in Florida over the past six years occurred in the first six weeks of pregnancy, meaning that roughly 60% of the procedures performed over that time frame would be illegal under the new restrictions.

The new laws in Florida and other states are sending some Americans across the border into Mexico to access an abortion, where the procedure was legalized in recent years.

Clinics in Mexico do not require proof of residency, so solid numbers about who they are treating are hard to come by. But providers in […]