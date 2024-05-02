‘Work Until You Drop Dead’: House GOP Plan Takes Ax to Social Security, Healthcare, Civil Rights

If you are on Social Security. Medicare, Medicaid, or a fertile woman and you vote for Republicans this is what they tell us they are going to do to degrade your wellbeing. There is no secret plan, it is all very explicit, and yet I know millions of Americans are going to vote for this, and then whine about what is happening to them. You can click through https://hern.house.gov/uploadedfiles/final_budget_including_letter_web_version.pdf to read the Republican plan itself.

TCP Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

The Republican Study Committee has released its proposed 2025 budget which would take an ax to major elements of the social safety net, healthcare system, and civil rights, while affecting nearly every American, either now or in the future.

Calling it “Fiscal Sanity to Save America,” the budget proposal from the far-right MAGA-affiliated group of about 170 House Republicans would effectively create a national abortion ban and ban on in-vitro fertilization procedures (IVF) by creating legal protections for human embryos starting at “the moment of fertilization.” It mentions the word “abortion” 77 times.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is a member and former chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

“The House GOP Study Committee (largest House GOP bloc) released a budget endorsing the Life at Conception Act, which would provide 14th amendment legal protections at every stage of life,” explained Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Semafor’s domestic policy and politics reporter. “Amounts to near-total ban on abortions with no IVF exceptions.”

U.S. Rep. Bill […]