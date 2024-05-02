US Republicans vote to remove wolf protections

The people of the 3rd District of Colorado should be ashamed of themselves for electing an ignorant slattern like Lauren Boebert, and it is a measure of the nasty incompetence of the Republican Representatives in the House that they followed her lead.

A quarter of a million wolves once roamed from coast to coast before European colonizers embarked on campaigns of eradication that persisted into the 20th century all but wiped them out in the lower-48 states Credit: Kena Betancur

The Republican-majority US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that would remove endangered species protections for the gray wolf across much of the country, sparking outrage among conservationists.

Sponsored by Representative Lauren Boebert, a right-wing firebrand from Colorado, the bill passed narrowly along party lines (209-205) and now heads to the Senate.

The White House on Monday announced its strong opposition to the measure, indicating a likely veto from President Joe Biden if it reaches his desk.

In October 2020, former president Donald Trump removed gray wolves from their protected species status, which was put in place in the 1970s after their near extinction in the continental United States.

These protections were restored by a federal judge in February 2022, but not before the lapse in safeguards led to devastating losses: more than 200 were killed in a […]