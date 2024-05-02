In Rafah I saw new graveyards fill with children. It is unimaginable that worse could be yet to come

It is my opinion that the Biden administration has committed a grievous error, or more accurately continued an American practice that over the last half-century has resulted in the murder of millions of people, to our great and everlasting shame. To understand Gaza I think one has to see it in the context of the Vietnam War, and the Iraq War. In all three of which our shameful and erroneous geopolitical policies resulted in mass death. We haven’t put soldiers on the ground in Gaza, but it is our weapons supplied to a blatantly corrupt fascist that have killed thousands of innocent women and children. I think Yaḥyá al-Sanwār leader of Hamas, and his cohort, carried out a war crime against humanity for which he and they should be held accountable. But it was followed by the Israeli leadership under Benjamin Netanyahu also carrying out inexcusable war crimes for which they should likewise be held accountable. And I think Biden should apologize to the world for the role the United States has played in this carnage.

Children near a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Tuesday. Credit: AFP / Getty

The war against Gaza’s children is forcing many to close their eyes. Nine-year-old Mohamed’s eyes were forced shut, first by the bandages that covered a gaping hole in the back of his head, and second by the coma caused by the blast that hit his family home. He is nine. Sorry, he was nine. Mohamed is now dead.

Over three visits to the European hospital’s ICU in Rafah, Gaza, I saw multiple children occupy the same bed. Each one arriving after a bomb had ripped through their home. Each one dying despite doctors’ immense efforts.

Only a few weeks ago the world was decrying the senseless killing of seven aid workers in a convoy for the World Central Kitchen. It was another grim milestone for Gaza. A week later, a Unicef vehicle was hit, again when trying to reach those in the most desperate need. This week further airstrikes in Rafah have […]