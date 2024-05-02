Arizona just repealed its 1864 abortion ban. Democrats don’t want voter outrage to disappear with it.

Here is some potentially good, but complicated news about what is going on in Arizona about women having the right to control their own bodies. I bring this to your attention because I think it is a precursor to what is going to happen at the state level across the country.

Pro-abortion rights demonstrators rally in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 15, 2024. Credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty

Arizona lawmakers on Wednesday voted to repeal the state’s Civil War-era abortion ban.

The legislation, which is expected to be soon signed into law by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, will preserve access to the procedure for millions of women. But there’s a potential political downside for Democrats, who had been using the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision last month upholding the law to foment outrage and boost turnout heading into the November election.

“Would it be easier if Republicans just stuck to their guns and didn’t repeal this thing and went down with their ship? Sure,” said Matt Grodsky, a Democratic strategist in Arizona.

President Joe Biden and Democrats down the ballot have spent the last several weeks highlighting the law, which prohibits abortion starting at conception except to save the life of the mother, as the latest example of the chaos and uncertainty that the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade nearly two years ago has caused. They have […]