Zelensky Issues Dire Warning as Putin Pushes Forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 11. He told “PBS NewsHour” that further U.S. aid was crucial to Ukraine. Credit: Petras Malukas / Getty

Russia destroyed a thermal power plant in Kyiv because Ukraine had run out of missiles to defend it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said as he warned that without further U.S. aid to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s aggression, Ukraine would “have no chance of winning.”

Zelensky told PBS NewsHour that the destruction of the Trypilska thermal power plant on April 11—which cut out the generating capacity of Centrenergo, an energy company the capital depends on—was the result of the country having “zero missiles.”

“Eleven missiles were headed towards it. The first seven, we took down,” he said in the interview released on April 16. He added that the other four missiles destroyed the plant. “Why?” Zelensky continued. “We ran out of all missiles.”

His comments follow a move by House Speaker Mike Johnson to put Ukrainian aid before Congress this week following months of impasse amid opposition from some conservative lawmakers. The aid for Ukraine is one of four bills proposed. The others back support for […]