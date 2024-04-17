World faces ‘deathly silence’ of nature as wildlife disappears, warn experts

Today I did my podcast for Friday focused on how materialism is destroying the earth’s matrix of life. I covered a lot of material that few people, except those doing the actual research, know about or talk about. Here is yet another example of what I mean. We are creating a tragedy over which future generations will condemn us passionately.

Researchers listening to soundscapes in the soil to learn more about its biodiversity. Credit: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Sounds of the natural world are rapidly falling silent and will become “acoustic fossils” without urgent action to halt environmental destruction, international experts have warned.

As technology develops, sound has become an increasingly important way of measuring the health and biodiversity of ecosystems: our forests, soils and oceans all produce their own acoustic signatures. Scientists who use ecoacoustics to measure habitats and species say that quiet is falling across thousands of habitats, as the planet witnesses extraordinary losses in the density and variety of species. Disappearing or losing volume along with them are many familiar sounds: the morning calls of birds, rustle of mammals through undergrowth and summer hum of insects.

Today, tuning into some ecosystems reveals a “deathly silence”, said Prof Steve Simpson from the University of Bristol. “It is that race against time – we’ve only just discovered that they make such sounds, and […]