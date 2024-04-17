Most Student Loan Borrowers Have Delayed Major Life Events

Because America has become a society that has only one social priority, profit, we have distorted all of our values. Here is but one of many examples. Because of this distortion college has become a profit source instead of something society wants everyone to have a chance at. For those who are able to go debt is an issue shaping their lives. Seventy-one percent who do go to college, whether they finish or not end up with a debt that alters their lives. Here is the data, and it is very sad.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Seventy-one percent of all currently enrolled college students or previously enrolled students who stopped out of their program before completing it say they have delayed at least one major life event because of their student loans.

The most commonly delayed event is purchasing a home, named by 29% of borrowers, followed closely by buying a car (28%), moving out of their parents’ home (22%) and starting their own business (20%). Fifteen percent of these borrowers also report they have delayed having children because of their student loans, and 13% have delayed marriage.

Among previously enrolled students, 35% say their student loans have kept them from reenrolling in a postsecondary program and finishing their degree, exceeding the percentage who have delayed buying a home, buying a car or other events.

The latest results are from the Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2024 State of Higher Education Study, conducted Oct. 9-Nov. 16, 2023, via a web survey with 14,032 current and prospective college students. This includes 6,015 students enrolled in a post-high school education program (certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree), 5,012 adults not currently enrolled with […]