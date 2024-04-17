Indiana Will Test a Highway That Can Charge Moving Vehicles

As you have heard me say on SR many times in the past, highways that charge the vehicles that drive over them are the way to evolve out of the carbon era, not a new network of charging stations to replace gas stations. This and the project in Detroit are very good news.

Indiana highway Credit: Taidgh Barron/Zuma

Blake Dollier spoke excitedly as he watched the construction crews pulverize concrete along a quarter-mile stretch of US Highway 52 where it passes through West Lafayette, Indiana.

Soon, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), where Dollier works as the public relations director, will install a series of copper coils under the highway’s surface to test a new technology Purdue University researchers developed that can provide power to electric vehicles wirelessly as they drive past.

“Wouldn’t it really be something if we could just drive over the road and catch your charge for your vehicle as you drive across it?” Dollier said during a phone interview, watching the progress from the parking lot of one of the department’s satellite offices in West Lafayette.

The state began construction of its new pilot project this month, and officials say they believe it could spur greater adoption of EVs and redefine the way people think about them. The project, they said, which is being done in partnership with Purdue and the […]