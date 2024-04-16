Tradwives, stay-at-home girlfriends and the dream of feminine leisure

American culture is in turmoil. This is an article on “tradwives” as they are called, women who seek and prefer a 1950s lifestyle where their husbands work and they stay at home, and they are happily submissive to their husband’s will. This article describes the movement but does not really focus on what I think is the real reason this trend is occurring. As a society we are being consumed by materialism and greed. We have become a society in which wellbeing is hardly a factor in our planning or social order, and it is making Americans miserable.

The return of “tradwives” and stay-at-home girlfriends, as an aesthetic and an idea, suggests that some young women are wondering whether liberation is overrated. Credit: Getty

It’s always inspiring when citizens of the vast and disparate internet find something to unite them, and in late March, the unifying force was hatred for an essay, published in the Cut, called “The Case for Marrying an Older Man.” It was written by a woman who had done just that: Grazie Sophia Christie spent her undergraduate years at Harvard sneaking into receptions for MBA candidates where she hoped to bag a more established male before her “fiercest advantage” — her youth — disappeared and rendered her common. After some trial and error, at the age of 20, she made off with a 30-year-old whose defining characteristics seemed to be that he was French and rich.

The essay’s alleged offenses ranged from the kind that would irritate Greta Thunberg — the casual way Christie’s byline notes […]