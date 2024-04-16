Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, April 16th, 2024

Tradwives, stay-at-home girlfriends and the dream of feminine leisure

Author:     Monica Hesse
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     April 10, 2024 | 9:30 a.m. EDT
Stephan:  

American culture is in turmoil. This is an article on “tradwives” as they are called, women who seek and prefer a 1950s lifestyle where their husbands work and they stay at home, and they are happily submissive to their husband’s will. This article describes the movement but does not really focus on what I think is the real reason this trend is occurring. As a society we are being consumed by materialism and greed. We have become a society in which wellbeing is hardly a factor in our planning or social order, and it is making Americans miserable.

The return of “tradwives” and stay-at-home girlfriends, as an aesthetic and an idea, suggests that some young women are wondering whether liberation is overrated. Credit: Getty

It’s always inspiring when citizens of the vast and disparate internet find something to unite them, and in late March, the unifying force was hatred for an essay, published in the Cut, called “The Case for Marrying an Older Man.” It was written by a woman who had done just that: Grazie Sophia Christie spent her undergraduate years at Harvard sneaking into receptions for MBA candidates where she hoped to bag a more established male before her “fiercest advantage” — her youth — disappeared and rendered her common. After some trial and error, at the age of 20, she made off with a 30-year-old whose defining characteristics seemed to be that he was French and rich.

  1. Albus Eddie on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 5:43 am

    I find it difficult to believe that there are readers who are taking this stuff seriously. The Trad Wife concept was a myth. It was always a myth. For the vast majority, the division of labor was and is a necessity, and was and is negotiated as in all relationships. As the article states: “What if the problem is not feminism but capitalism — specifically the American version, where work-life balance is a punchline.” This is where the rubber meets the road. There is no work/life balance – not if you are part of the treadmill of corporate America where the worker is increasingly measured to squeeze the last drop of productivity out of them, and shift the profits to the top. What really frustrates the capitalist class it that there are increasing numbers of younger workers who have no interest in this treadmill. Capitalism has failed them as they have learned hard lessons by watching their parents. The typical solution to this from the ruling class is punishment. It will be interesting to see what form this punishment will take, and how successful it will be.

