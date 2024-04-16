Tradwives, stay-at-home girlfriends and the dream of feminine leisure

It’s always inspiring when citizens of the vast and disparate internet find something to unite them, and in late March, the unifying force was hatred for an essay, published in the Cut, called “The Case for Marrying an Older Man.” It was written by a woman who had done just that: Grazie Sophia Christie spent her undergraduate years at Harvard sneaking into receptions for MBA candidates where she hoped to bag a more established male before her “fiercest advantage” — her youth — disappeared and rendered her common. After some trial and error, at the age of 20, she made off with a 30-year-old whose defining characteristics seemed to be that he was French and rich.
I find it difficult to believe that there are readers who are taking this stuff seriously. The Trad Wife concept was a myth. It was always a myth. For the vast majority, the division of labor was and is a necessity, and was and is negotiated as in all relationships. As the article states: “What if the problem is not feminism but capitalism — specifically the American version, where work-life balance is a punchline.” This is where the rubber meets the road. There is no work/life balance – not if you are part of the treadmill of corporate America where the worker is increasingly measured to squeeze the last drop of productivity out of them, and shift the profits to the top. What really frustrates the capitalist class it that there are increasing numbers of younger workers who have no interest in this treadmill. Capitalism has failed them as they have learned hard lessons by watching their parents. The typical solution to this from the ruling class is punishment. It will be interesting to see what form this punishment will take, and how successful it will be.