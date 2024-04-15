What the evidence really says about social media’s impact on teens’ mental health

I have published and commented on several studies on the effect of spending hours each day focused on social media on the mental health of users, particularly young people. Personally, I don’t use social media, so I am not really knowledgeable about what it is like to do that. What I do see happening is that kids are spending much less time playing together outdoors, and I don’t think that is a positive trend, and I do think more consistent rigorous research needs to be done on the effects this trend is producing. There is no question that social media and the weaponization of lies is producing negative changes in our culture but that is a different issue than leading the young to commit suicide. Here is a good article on both sides of the argument about the effect on the young.

The Zoomer tween in their natural habitat. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty

The kids are not all right — and the device you are probably reading this on is to blame.

So argues the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt. In his new book, The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness, Haidt insists that smartphones and social media are fueling a “surge of suffering” that’s inundating teens all across the Western world.

By Haidt’s account, smartphones and the addicting social media apps we download onto them have lured the world’s youths away from those activities that are indispensable to healthy child development — such as outdoor play, face-to-face conversation with friends, and sleep — and trapped them in a digital realm that saps their self-esteem, drains their attention spans, and forces them to put on a perpetual, high-stakes performance of their own personalities.

Smartphones have even hurt kids who don’t use them much, according to Haidt, because they’ve restructured communal life in […]