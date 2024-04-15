Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, April 15th, 2024

How Donald Trump Gets Special Treatment in the Legal System

Author:     JAMES ROMOSER
Source:     Politico Magazine
Publication Date:     04/12/2024 | 05:00 AM EDT
 Link: How Donald Trump Gets Special Treatment in the Legal System
Stephan:  

Well, today one of criminal Trump’s trials has started. His worshipper’s and Trump himself constantly wail that he is being mistreated and victimized. In fact, as this report spells out in detail no person in American history has had so many special and exceptional treatments. Any other defendant would long ago have been sent to prison. What starts today is going to have an enormous effect on the legal system of the United States — for good or ill.

Criminal Donald Trump appears in court for his first arraignment, on April 4, 2023, in New York. Credit: Steven Hirsch

A firebrand politician named Donald is about to stand trial. Just a few days before jury selection, he goes on TV to slam the charges as baseless and biased.

“The FBI and the Justice Department,” he insists, have “targeted” their political opponents in a burst of partisan persecution.

The rhetoric sounds familiar, but this is not a story about Donald Trump. It’s about a man named Don Hill, a former Dallas City Council member who was facing bribery charges 15 years ago.

The telltale clue that this isn’t about Trump is what happened next: The judge, upset by the attempt to taint the jury pool, slapped the politician-turned-defendant with criminal contempt and ultimately sentenced him to 30 days in jail for violating a gag order.

Today, Trump routinely spouts invective far more inflammatory than anything Hill said. He denigrates prosecutors. He lies about his cases. He vilifies the 

2 Comments

  1. Albus Eddie on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6:18 am

    What a wonderful article! It is important as it factually demonstrates the current status of the American legal system. We have layers and layers to the system with process and outcomes based on wealthy and connection. The swamp protects its own. Trump would never have been in this position had he not outrageously challenged the system, and the empire. There is just too much money involved to allow this challenge to go unpunished. His crimes would have been dealt with as it historically, over the decades, has been dealt with – swept under the rug. Hopefully, we will have an in depth analysis of this within twenty years. It is useful for the American public to see how their legal system has devolved. His trial does nothing to prove the that “the system works”. In fact, it proves just the opposite. It is the exception, of which this trial is, which proved the rule: the wealthy and powerful are above the law.

  2. RevDean on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 8:35 am

    I agree with you Mr. Eddie!

