How Donald Trump Gets Special Treatment in the Legal System

Well, today one of criminal Trump’s trials has started. His worshipper’s and Trump himself constantly wail that he is being mistreated and victimized. In fact, as this report spells out in detail no person in American history has had so many special and exceptional treatments. Any other defendant would long ago have been sent to prison. What starts today is going to have an enormous effect on the legal system of the United States — for good or ill.

Criminal Donald Trump appears in court for his first arraignment, on April 4, 2023, in New York. Credit: Steven Hirsch



A firebrand politician named Donald is about to stand trial. Just a few days before jury selection, he goes on TV to slam the charges as baseless and biased.

“The FBI and the Justice Department,” he insists, have “targeted” their political opponents in a burst of partisan persecution.

The rhetoric sounds familiar, but this is not a story about Donald Trump. It’s about a man named Don Hill, a former Dallas City Council member who was facing bribery charges 15 years ago.

The telltale clue that this isn’t about Trump is what happened next: The judge, upset by the attempt to taint the jury pool, slapped the politician-turned-defendant with criminal contempt and ultimately sentenced him to 30 days in jail for violating a gag order.

Today, Trump routinely spouts invective far more inflammatory than anything Hill said. He denigrates prosecutors. He lies about his cases. He vilifies the