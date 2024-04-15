How Donald Trump Gets Special Treatment in the Legal System

A firebrand politician named Donald is about to stand trial. Just a few days before jury selection, he goes on TV to slam the charges as baseless and biased.
“The FBI and the Justice Department,” he insists, have “targeted” their political opponents in a burst of partisan persecution.
The rhetoric sounds familiar, but this is not a story about Donald Trump. It’s about a man named Don Hill, a former Dallas City Council member who was facing bribery charges 15 years ago.
The telltale clue that this isn’t about Trump is what happened next: The judge, upset by the attempt to taint the jury pool, slapped the politician-turned-defendant with criminal contempt and ultimately sentenced him to 30 days in jail for violating a gag order.
Today, Trump routinely spouts invective far more inflammatory than anything Hill said. He denigrates prosecutors. He lies about his cases. He vilifies the
What a wonderful article! It is important as it factually demonstrates the current status of the American legal system. We have layers and layers to the system with process and outcomes based on wealthy and connection. The swamp protects its own. Trump would never have been in this position had he not outrageously challenged the system, and the empire. There is just too much money involved to allow this challenge to go unpunished. His crimes would have been dealt with as it historically, over the decades, has been dealt with – swept under the rug. Hopefully, we will have an in depth analysis of this within twenty years. It is useful for the American public to see how their legal system has devolved. His trial does nothing to prove the that “the system works”. In fact, it proves just the opposite. It is the exception, of which this trial is, which proved the rule: the wealthy and powerful are above the law.
I agree with you Mr. Eddie!