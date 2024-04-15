Great Barrier Reef Suffering Record Coral Bleaching With Damage 59 Feet Below the Surface

This kind of story gets no coverage except in a few environmental/ecological websites like EcoWatch, but it is a very big deal. It is telling us that our technologies and cultural patterns are destroying earth’s matrix of life. It is long past time we awakened to the realization that all life is interdependent and interconnected and that fostering wellbeing is the only safe road into the future.

New video footage released on April 11, 2024 shows that bleached corals on the southern part of the Great Barrier Reef extend to greater depths than has been reported during the current mass bleaching event. Credit: Australian Marine Conservation Society / Facebook screenshot

The Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) has released video footage showing that the southern portion of the Great Barrier Reef is suffering from deep-sea coral bleaching, reported The Guardian.

The footage shows that the bleaching extends at least as far down as 59.1 feet — the deepest reported during this mass bleaching event, a press release from AMCS said. Some of the corals have begun to die in the face of record marine heat waves.

“I feel devastated. This bleaching event is the worst I have seen. It’s a severe bleaching event,” said Dr. Selina Ward, University of Queensland’s former academic director of the Heron Island Research Station, in the press release.

Ward reported extensive coral bleaching at all 16 southern Great Barrier Reef sites she had visited, saying it was the […]