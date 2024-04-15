America has legislated itself into competing red, blue versions of education

This is a tragic report on the effect the Great Schism Trend is having on the education of the young. To me, the main takeaway is that like everything else in this trend, the result is going to be that children in Red states are going be less educated, and less factually knowledgeable than children in Blue states. The long-term implications of this and everything else in The Great Schism Trend will be an inferior quality of wellbeing for those who live in states controlled by the TCP/Republican Party. Frankly, if I had young children, I would move to a Blue state.

Three-fourths of the nation’s school-aged students are now educated under state-level measures that either require more teaching on issues like race, racism, history, sex and gender, or which sharply limit or fully forbid such lessons, according to a sweeping Post review of thousands of state laws, gubernatorial directives and state school board policies. The restrictive laws alone affect almost half of all Americans aged 5 to 19.

Since 2017, 38 states have adopted 114 such laws, rules or orders, The Post found. The majority of policies are restrictive in nature: 66 percent circumscribe or ban lessons and discussions on some of society’s most sensitive topics, while 34 percent require or expand them. In one example, a 2023 Kentucky law forbids lessons on human sexuality before fifth grade and outlaws all instruction “exploring gender identity.” On the other hand, a 2021 Rhode Island law requires that all students learn “African Heritage and History” before high school graduation.

The Post included in its […]