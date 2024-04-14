The real reason Republicans oppose efforts to cancel student debt

I have been watching the TCPs/Republicans trying to block the forgiving of student college debt and trying to figure out why they would be doing that, other than that they have no apparent interest in fostering the wellbeing of society. This is so clear that I continue to be stunned that the people who vote for these churls don’t seem to get that the people they are electing don’t give a damn about them. All they care about is status and power as they make clear almost every day. I know this will be taken as a partisan statement but it is not. Look at the social outcome data. TCP/Republican governance always produces inferior social wellbeing.

Credit: MD Duran / Unsplash

This Tuesday, seven states, led by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General, sued the Biden administration to stop his most recent attempt to reduce student debt. In a separate lawsuit, ten other Republican-controlled states filed a separate lawsuit to try to block the same Biden effort.

The week before, somebody slipped this little gem into Maria Cantwell’s must-pass legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) (my inquiry to her press office was never answered):

“The Secretary, the Secretary of the Treasury, or the Attorney General may not take any action to cancel or forgive the outstanding balances, or portion of balances, on any Federal Direct Unsubsidized Stafford Loan, or otherwise modify the terms or conditions of a Federal Direct Unsubsidized Stafford Loan, made to an eligible student, except as authorized by an Act of Congress.”

In other words, it appears, they’re trying to use the force of law to prevent President Biden from forgiving a large category of student loans. As Forbes noted:

“A proposed bill […]