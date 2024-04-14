How to Protect Americans From the Many Growing Threats of AI

I have become evermore concerned that AI is going to destroy humanity because we are not taking the steps we should to control it. Greed and a lust for power are devouring us. But there is still a chance if we can awaken to making fostering wellbeing our first priority. This is the best article I have read about what is going on, and what needs to be done to save us. Read it carefully.

President Joe Biden hands Vice President Kamala Harris the pen he used to sign a new executive order regarding artificial intelligence during an event in the White House on Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Just over 10 months ago, the U.S. Senate started considering what the nation should do about the rise of artificial intelligence. I was there, testifying in front of the Senate hearing that kicked off months of frenzied AI focus on Capitol Hill, alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and IBM’s Christina Montgomery. We answered question after question on how to regulate AI and what was at stake.

The overwhelming, bipartisan sense of the room was that the United States needed to address AI policy, urgently. Yet so far not one major piece of AI legislation has reached the floor.

At the time, Democrats and Republicans agreed that the Senate had been too slow to act on the explosive rise of social media, and the clear consensus […]