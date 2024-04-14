About 1 in 4 U.S. teachers say their school went into a gun-related lockdown in the last school year

This is a horrifying study of the state of elementary and high school education in the United States. There is no other developed democracy in the world that is experiencing anything remotely like the gun violence happening in America. It should be a matter of national shame but, instead, the TCP/Republican approach is to arm teachers so they go around in their schools carrying a gun. Really, they are actually proposing that.

Twenty-five years after the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, a majority of public K-12 teachers (59%) say they are at least somewhat worried about the possibility of a shooting ever happening at their school. This includes 18% who say they’re extremely or very worried, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

How we did this

Another 31% of teachers say they are not too worried about a shooting occurring at their school. Only 7% of teachers say they are not at all worried.

This survey comes at a time when school shootings are at a record high (82 in 2023) and gun safety continues to be a topic in 2024 election campaigns.

Teachers’ experiences with lockdowns

About a quarter of teachers (23%) say they experienced a lockdown in the 2022-23 school year because of a gun or suspicion of a gun at their school. Some 15% say this happened once during the year, and 8% say this happened more than once.

High school teachers are most likely to report experiencing these lockdowns: 34% say their school went […]