This is yet another example of the subtle complexities humanity faces as we attempt to deal with the processes of climate change we have set in motion that threaten our existence. It is becoming ever more clear as well that you don’t want to live in a state controlled by the TCP (former Republican Party). The TCPs are deeply committed to taking their state back the 19th century, where women were dominated, White supremacy was in power, and people were less educated and more easily manipulated. I understand now why the remote viewers in my 2050-2060 projects describe the United States as still existing but with real power having devolved down to the states, and groups of states, and America being no longer the world leader of democracy.

Usually when we talk about climate change, the focus is squarely on the role that greenhouse-gas emissions play in driving up global temperatures, and rightly so. But another important, less-known phenomenon is also heating up the planet: reductions in other types of pollution.

In particular, the world’s power plants, factories, and ships are pumping much less sulfur dioxide into the air, thanks to an increasingly strict set of global pollution regulations. Sulfur dioxide creates aerosol particles in the atmosphere that can directly reflect sunlight back into space or act as the “condensation nuclei” around which cloud droplets form. More or thicker clouds, in turn, also cast away more sunlight. So when we clean up pollution, we also ease this cooling effect.

Before we go any further, let me stress: cutting air pollution is smart public policy that has unequivocally saved lives and prevented terrible suffering.

The fine particulate matter produced by burning coal, gas, wood, and other biomatter is responsible for millions of premature deaths every year through cardiovascular disease, […]