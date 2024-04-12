Stamp prices poised to rise again, for the 2nd time this year

The price of stamps is going to go up for a second time in a year even as mailings are going down. This is all part of the Dejoy plan to make the USPS a profit-making organization instead of a public service.

Forever stamp Credit: USPS

When it comes to stamps, the word “forever” on first-class mail doesn’t apply to prices.

The U.S. Postal Service is signaling that the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp will increase to 73 cents on July 14, 2024, up by a nickel from the 68 cents one currently costs.

When first introduced in 2007, a Forever stamp was 41 cents. The stamps were named as such so one knew they could use the stamp “forever,” regardless of when it was purchased.

The latest proposed changes — to be reviewed and approved by the governors of the Postal Service — also include a nickel hike to the price to mail a 1-ounce metered letter, to 69 cents, the postal service said Tuesday in a news release.

Mailing a postcard domestically will run you 56 cents, a 3-cent increase, while the price of mailing postcards and letters internationally are both rising by a dime to $1.65.

All told, the proposed changes represent a roughly 7.8% increase in the price of sending mail through the agency.

Notably, the price of renting a Post Office Box is not going up, and […]