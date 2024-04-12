Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, April 12th, 2024

Stamp prices poised to rise again, for the 2nd time this year

Author:     Kate Gibson
Source:     CBS News
Publication Date:     April 10, 2024 / 10:19 AM EDT
Link: Stamp prices poised to rise again, for the 2nd time this year
Stephan:  

The price of stamps is going to go up for a second time in a year even as mailings are going down. This is all part of the Dejoy plan to make the USPS a profit-making organization instead of a public service.

Forever stamp Credit: USPS

When it comes to stamps, the word “forever” on first-class mail doesn’t apply to prices.

The U.S. Postal Service is signaling that the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp will increase to 73 cents on July 14, 2024, up by a nickel from the 68 cents one currently costs. 

When first introduced in 2007, a Forever stamp was 41 cents. The stamps were named as such so one knew they could use the stamp “forever,” regardless of when it was purchased. 

The latest proposed changes — to be reviewed and approved by the governors of the Postal Service — also include a nickel hike to the price to mail a 1-ounce metered letter, to 69 cents, the postal service said Tuesday in a news release.

Mailing a postcard domestically will run you 56 cents, a 3-cent increase, while the price of mailing postcards and letters internationally are both rising by a dime to $1.65. 

All told, the proposed changes represent a roughly 7.8% increase in the price of sending mail through the agency. 

Notably, the price of renting a Post Office Box is not going up, and […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 5:27 am

    Many years ago congress forced the US Postal service to pre-pay its pension obligations many years in advance. This made the Postal Service appear, on paper, to be operating at a significant loss. I don’t know if that poison pill has been corrected but if it has not it may be driving what we are seeing. Only Congress can correct the mandate.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *