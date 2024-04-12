‘Open season to kill’: GOP leader wants to ‘deputize’ civilians with guns in case of emergencies

In yesterday’s SR I tried to give you a sense of the growing zeitgeist of civil violence I am seeing in a wide spectrum of media. This is particularly a White male Republican (what I now call TCP) phenomenon, and it is getting worse each day as we move closer to the November election. Here is an example of what I mean.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman Credit: screengrab / X

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman last week, according to the report, was asked by Donald Trump to hold an umbrella over the former president’s head during the wake for former New York City police officer Jonathan Diller.

Per the the Daily Beast, Blakeman and Nassau County Sheriff Anthony LaRocco last month “put an ad on the county’s website for residents to apply to be ‘Provisional Emergency Special Deputy Sheriffs,’” and the ad notes, “the deputized civilians must be ‘skilled in the use of firearms,’ and ‘within 45 days of appointment must be trained and qualified on service weapon and complete basic training at the Academy in the NYS Penal law and Use of Force.’”

Furthermore, The deputized citizens would be paid a $150 stipend each day they’re on duty.

According to Long Island News 12, the New York GOP leader “says he wants to deputize pre-screened citizens with gun licenses so they can be called upon in cases of ‘significant emergency’ to protect government buildings, hospitals, religious […]