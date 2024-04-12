Indoor farms are remaking the produce market — at a cost to the planet

This article caught my attention, and I bring it to yours because it makes very clear that new technologies designed to cope with climate change are not always the initial successes they are originally thought to be, and it requires further changes in subsequent generations of the technology to get the benefit being sought. All of this takes time and experience, and we are running out of time, and we have a Congress so dysfunctional they’re not even interested.

Leafy vegetables grow indoors at Eden Green Technology in Cleburne, Texas Credit: Nitashia Johnson / The Washington Post

No one would argue that the climate in North Texas is ideal for growing lettuce, a crop that thrives when there’s a chill in the air. But the region’s broiling summers are of no concern to Eddy Badrina, chief executive of Eden Green Technology, a vertical, hydroponic greenhouse company just outside Dallas.

The company, which sells its leafy greens to Walmart, controls every aspect of a plant’s life. At its 82,500-square-foot facility, cool air is pumped in to create the ideal microclimate around each head of baby butterhead and romaine lettuce. Seven miles of pipes deliver nutrient-rich water. Although natural light floods the space — setting it apart from vertical farms that block out the sun in favor of controlled lighting — additional LED lights obey a programmed algorithm directing them to shine just the right amount of light on each plant.

“We’re […]