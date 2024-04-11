UN Climate Chief: We Have ‘Two Years to Save the World’ From Climate Crisis

The people who actually study climate change, who know the facts, are getting more and more alarmed. Here is an example of what I mean. We are about to have a national election that will define our state and federal governments. Do you see climate change as a major discussion amongst the candidates? You do not. We are going to pay a fearful price for this.

UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell speaks during the Closing Plenary at the UN Climate Change Conference at Expo City Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: COP28 / Christophe Viseux



We are running out of time to take action on climate change, says Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In a speech titled “Two Years to Save the World,” Stiell emphasized that governments, development banks and business leaders must take steps to avert much more serious impacts of the climate crisis within that time frame, reported Reuters.

“For those who say that climate change is only one of many priorities, like ending poverty, ending hunger, ending pandemics, or improving education, I simply say this: none of these crucial tasks — indeed none of the Sustainable Development Goals — will be possible unless we get the climate crisis under control,” Stiell said in the speech, delivered at London thinktank Chatham House.

According to the UN, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 is essential […]