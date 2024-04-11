Team Human vs. Team Posthuman—Which Side Are You On?

I am very concerned about AI, and I think you should be as well. I don’t think we are headed down the road of The Matrix movies, but I do think AI is a major threat working to end our democracy. AI has become the key to the weaponization of misinformation in a nation where a majority of the population is only marginally literate and gets what news they do get from social media which has become a cesspool of lies, resentment, racism, and hate.

The “Posthuman” movement in tech has been normalized, but not everyone really understands what it would mean for humanity.

Credit: Adobe

A long with inflation and the state of democracy, Americans are increasingly worried about human extinction. A survey from 2017 found that roughly 40% of the U.S. public thinks “the odds that global warming will cause humans to become extinct are 50% or higher.” Another survey published last year reports that 55% of us are either “very worried” or “somewhat worried” that advanced artificial intelligence “could eventually pose a threat to the existence of the human race.”

These concerns are not irrational. After all, the overwhelming consensus among climate scientists is that climate change will have catastrophic consequences in the coming decades. The people running artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI, meanwhile, are explicit that the technologies they’re building could lead to the annihilation of our species. In a 2023 interview, the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, said that “the bad case — and I think this […]