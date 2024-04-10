White rural rage: The secret political force shaping America’s future

Thom Hartmann has it spot on, describing the White christofascist rural supporters of criminal Trump. Low education, low IQ, filled with fear and resentment. As Hartmann notes, and I agree, even though Trump and the Republicans have been screwing these people for decades they aren’t smart enough apparently to comprehend what is being done to them. It is very sad, but it is America’s reality today. The only thing that will counterbalance this cohort is you, me, and everyone we know voting for the Democrats. This is not about partisanship. This is about whether democracy is going to survive in the United States or not.

Christofascist Trumpers Credit: Berkeley News

Rural white voters have, in many cases, far more political power than suburban or urban voters, and they’re using that outsized power to push our nation toward disaster. While they’re only 20 percent of the country, for example, because of gerrymandering they control fully 42 percent of seats in the House of Representatives.

The authors of new book, White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy point out that rural whites are measurably more bigoted and xenophobic than suburban or urban voters, 13 points more likely to hate on queer people, 15 points more likely to support Trump’s Muslim ban.

They’re also far more likely to agree that setting democracy aside for a strongman like Trump or another Putin wannabee will “fix the mess and drain the swamp.” And fully 74% of the members of Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election represented rural districts.

The majority of rural white voters disagree with the statement (or have no opinion) that “diversity makes America stronger.” And while only 22 percent of city dwellers […]