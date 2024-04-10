Librarians fear new penalties, even prison, as activists challenge books

If it isn’t clear to you by now it should be. The United States is under a christofascist attack led by criminal Trump. Although there are some Blacks and Hispanics this is an overwhelmingly White minority cohort, and they are trying to take control of the country and think they can achieve this in November. If they do censorship, gender control, White supremacy, and indoctrination instead of education will define the American culture, and the United States will become a larger version of Hungary and Russia. Putin, Orban, and Trump will be the leaders for their lifetimes.

Tom Bober, librarian and President of the Missouri Association of School Librarians. Credit: Jeff Roberson / AP

When an illustrated edition of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” was released in 2019, educators in Clayton, Missouri needed little debate before deciding to keep copies in high school libraries. The book is widely regarded as a classic work of dystopian literature about the oppression of women, and a graphic novel would help it reach teens who struggle with words alone.

But after Missouri legislators passed a law in 2022 subjecting librarians to fines and possible imprisonment for allowing sexually explicit materials on bookshelves, the suburban St. Louis district reconsidered the new Atwood edition, and withdrew it.

“There’s a depiction of a rape scene, a handmaid being forced into a sexual act,” says Tom Bober, Clayton district’s library coordinator and president of the Missouri Association of School Librarians. “It’s literally one panel of the graphic novel, but we felt it was in violation of the law […]