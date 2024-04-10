Editor’s Note – SR Under Attack

Stephan:

You probably noticed there was no Tuesday edition of SR. Actually, I did produce one but those who are attacking SR deleted it. For two weeks now Beth Alexander my wonderfully skillful webmaster and I have been struggling to keep SR operational. It has been incredibly time-consuming and it has become expensive. I don’t really understand how the attacks are carried out, but they have been constant. I do understand why people are trying to stop SR, but it is not going to work. We are about to make a major transition which, hopefully, will change the equation.