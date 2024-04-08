Big Oil Ignores Millions of Climate Deaths When Billions in Profit Are at Stake

Here is an important assessment showing that wellbeing is fostered by ordinary people even when the profit greed corporations and those who work within them, pour countless money into maintaining things that cause damage to the earth’s wellbeing. What it is saying is that you can make a difference. Are you willing to?

Hundreds of Native Americans and supporters protested the Dakota Access Pipeline at Lafayette Park in front of the White House on October 12, 2021, in Washington D.C.

Credit: Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Human activity in a profit-driven world divided by nation-states and those who have rights and those who don’t is the primary driver of climate change. Burning fossil fuels and destroying forests have caused inestimable environmental harm by producing a warming effect through the artificial concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide (CO2) has risen by 50 percent in the past 200 years, much of it since the 1970s, raising in turn the Earth’s temperature by roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Indeed, since the 1970s, the decade which saw the rise of neoliberalism as the dominant economic ideology in the Western world, CO2 emissions have increased by about 90 percent. Unsurprisingly, average temperatures have risen more quickly over the past few decades, and the last 10 years have been the warmest years on record. In […]