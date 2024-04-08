Biden’s $7.5 billion investment in EV charging has only produced 7 stations in two years

As this report lays out, the U.S. is doing pathetically badly at creating a EV charging network. The plan was 500,000 charging stations by 2026; it is not going to happen, or even anything close. At both the federal and state level there is no real understanding as to how urgent this is. Personally, I think it is the wrong way to go in the first place. I don’t think the gas station model is what should be developed. I think the roads themselves should charge the vehicles that drive over them. Not every road, of course, but the bigger ones.
But now, more than two years after Congress allocated $7.5 billion to help build out those stations, only 7 EV charging stations are operational across four states. And as the Biden administration rolls out its new rules for emissions from cars and trucks — which will require a lot more electric cars and hybrids on the road — the sluggish build-out could slow the transition to electric cars.
“I think a lot of people who are watching this are getting […]