Biden’s $7.5 billion investment in EV charging has only produced 7 stations in two years

As this report lays out, the U.S. is doing pathetically badly at creating a EV charging network. The plan was 500,000 charging stations by 2026; it is not going to happen, or even anything close. At both the federal and state level there is no real understanding as to how urgent this is. Personally, I think it is the wrong way to go in the first place. I don’t think the gas station model is what should be developed. I think the roads themselves should charge the vehicles that drive over them. Not every road, of course, but the bigger ones.

Liam Sawyer charges his 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio, on March 8. The charging ports are a key part of President Biden’s effort to encourage drivers to move away from gasoline-powered cars and trucks. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel / AP

President Biden has long vowed to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the United States by 2030. Those stations, the White House said, would help Americans feel confident purchasing and driving electric cars, and help the country cut carbon pollution.

But now, more than two years after Congress allocated $7.5 billion to help build out those stations, only 7 EV charging stations are operational across four states. And as the Biden administration rolls out its new rules for emissions from cars and trucks — which will require a lot more electric cars and hybrids on the road — the sluggish build-out could slow the transition to electric cars.

