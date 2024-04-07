China Is Using AI to Sow Disinformation and Stoke Discord Across Asia and the U.S., Microsoft Reports

As I have warned you the weaponization of misinformation aided by AI is threatening democracies all over the world. It is getting harder and harder to get accurate information about anything. It isn’t just China, although this report focuses on that. It is also and particularly, for me, the christofascists. I am spending more hours each day than I used to because I have to be sure that what I am posting for you is accurate and reliable. Also, SR is under daily attack, to a point where Beth, my wonderful webmaster of many years and I, spent an hour today on the phone trying to work out what we can do to make SR more secure. It is just getting very difficult and more expensive, and SR is just one information site out of the many. It is going to change our culture and Congress is doing nothing to help.

Credit: Getty / iStock

Faking a political endorsement in Taiwan ahead of its crucial January election, sharing memes to amplify outrage over Japan’s disposal of nuclear wastewater, and spreading conspiracy theories that claim the U.S. government was behind Hawaii’s wildfire and Kentucky’s train derailment last year. These are just some of the ways that China’s influence operations have ramped up their use of artificial intelligence to sow disinformation and stoke discord worldwide over the last seven months, according to a new report released Friday by Microsoft Threat Intelligence.

Microsoft has observed notable trends from state-backed actors, the report said, “that demonstrate not only doubling down on familiar targets, but also attempts to use more sophisticated influence techniques to achieve their goals.” In particular, Chinese influence actors “experimented with new media” and “continued to refine AI-generated or AI-enhanced content.”

Among the operations highlighted in the report was a “a notable uptick in content featuring Taiwanese political figures ahead of the January 13 presidential and […]