Some Colleges Will Soon Charge $100,000 a Year. How Did This Happen?

If you lived in Norway as one of a number of possible examples your healthcare would cost you nothing, being covered by federal taxes, and your college would also be without out of pocket costs. Why because in Norway the policies of the government are designed to foster wellbeing for every Norweigan, whereas in the U.S. both healthcare and colleges are structured for maximum profit. One hundred thousand dollars for a year of college, to be honest, I don’t know how an average middle-class family could do it. Even the average price seems unbelievable to me. As this report notes, “According to the College Board, the average 2023-24 list price for tuition, fees, housing and food was $56,190 at private, nonprofit four-year schools. At four-year public colleges, in-state students saw an average $24,030 sticker price.”

It was only a matter of time before a college would have the nerve to quote its cost of attendance at nearly $100,000 a year. This spring, we’re catching our first glimpse of it.

One letter to a newly admitted Vanderbilt University engineering student showed an all-in price — room, board, personal expenses, a high-octane laptop — of $98,426. A student making three trips home to Los Angeles or London from the Nashville campus during the year could hit six figures.

This eye-popping sum is an anomaly. Only a tiny fraction of college-going students will pay anything close to this anytime soon, and about 35 percent of Vanderbilt students — those who get neither need-based nor merit aid — pay the full list price.

But a few dozen other colleges and universities that reject the vast majority of applicants will probably arrive at this threshold within a few years. Their willingness to cross it […]