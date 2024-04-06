Promise-Breaking IRS

Liar, liar: Back in August 2022, when some of us were fresh-faced and naive, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) assured us that their $80 billion infusion of cash (over the course of a decade, so they could hire some 87,000 new workers, including but not limited to men with guns) would actually be a means of targeting millionaire and billionaire scofflaws, not ordinary middle-class earners.
At the time, I voiced skepticism: Correspondence audits and other audits on low- and middle-income earners are simply the easiest to conduct. The IRS has historically spent an awful lot of time targeting these groups, not monied tax dodgers who can hire teams of accountants, so why would this time be different?
Vindicated: “The Internal Revenue Service got an audit of its own in time for Tax Day, and two irregularities jump out,” reports The Wall Street Journal, having labored through the latest Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA)
Stephan, I am rarely disappointed in you, but I am today. Reason is a far right propaganda rag, as is the WSJ. The article is short, breezy and thin on contextualized facts. I don’t know the truth of the matter, but I am not inclined to place any faith in this reporting.
Lawrence —
You have made several important mistakes in your comment. First, this piece comes from the Reason Foundation, not the Wall Street Journal. They simply cite some research, which is accurately cited in the WSJ. Second, the piece is not “short, breezy, and thin,” as you assert. It provides a fact-based account of what is happening with the IRS and, if you follow the click-throughs, you get even more fact-based information. It is the best report I have seen of what is happening.