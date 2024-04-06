Israel Has Formed a Task Force to Carry Out Covert Campaigns at US Universities

Israel under Netanyahu is turning itself into an international pariah for the genocide it is perpetrating. Its response is social media misinformation and sending undercover agents to American universities. Read this account and be appalled. The stupidity of these policies, I think, is going to create an anti-Israeli pushback, particularly amongst the young. It will affect Jews all over the world because most people will not be able to distinguish between Jews and Zionism as this report describes. I think Biden is also making a major miscalculation.

Demonstrators march in solidarity with two Columbia University student groups which were recently banned from campus for their support of Palestine, on November 15, 2023, outside of Columbia University in New York City.

Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis / Getty

As worldwide protest escalates over Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, academic freedom and free speech are under all-out attack on university campuses in the United States, not just from university administrations and pro-Israeli groups, but now directly from the highest levels of the Israeli state. In a story that has been largely ignored in the Western press, the Israeli news website Ynetnews, one of the largest media outlets in the country, reported that the Israeli government has launched what appears to be a wide-ranging covert campaign to harass and intimidate students, faculty, and administrators into silence.

According to the report, the Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Affairs ministries have established a task force to carry out “shaming and pressuring” operations at U.S. universities. The task force, chaired by Foreign […]