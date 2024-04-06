Israel Has Formed a Task Force to Carry Out Covert Campaigns at US Universities

As worldwide protest escalates over Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, academic freedom and free speech are under all-out attack on university campuses in the United States, not just from university administrations and pro-Israeli groups, but now directly from the highest levels of the Israeli state. In a story that has been largely ignored in the Western press, the Israeli news website Ynetnews, one of the largest media outlets in the country, reported that the Israeli government has launched what appears to be a wide-ranging covert campaign to harass and intimidate students, faculty, and administrators into silence.
According to the report, the Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Affairs ministries have established a task force to carry out “shaming and pressuring” operations at U.S. universities. The task force, chaired by Foreign […]
Actually, this has been going on in American society for sometime. The only “new” thing about the phenomena is that the Israeli State is targeting college campuses. The Chinese State has also been doing this for many years in the US with limited reporting. What is astounding to me is that we have flushed billions down the toilet of the “National Security State”, and this is not stopped? What that tells me in the case of both State actions either the National Security State apparatus is incompetent or in league with the participants, or both.