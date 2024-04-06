Efforts to curb deforestation around the world are stalling, report finds

Humanity just doesn’t get it. We do not recognize the Matrix of Consciousness and that all life is interconnected and interdependent and our first priority must be to foster wellbeing at every level. As a result of our ignorance, we are cutting down the forests and destroying the ecosystem of the oceans. We need an awakening to the truth of our reality, and it has to start with each of us.

A quarry in the Cerro Blanco Forest the outskirts of Guayaquil, Ecuador, in April 2023. Credit: Marcos Pin / AFP / Getty

The tropics lost the equivalent of 10 soccer (football) fields of forest per minute last year due to logging, human-set fires and climate change, according to a new report from the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Why it matters: Declines in rainforest deforestation rates in Brazil and Colombia were counteracted by increases in other countries, which set the world further off track from meeting forest loss goals critical to curbing climate change.

Trees are not only vital for combating climate change but for maintaining biodiversity, as they harbor a huge portion of the planet’s terrestrial plants and animals.

By the numbers: In total, 9.1 million acres of primary tropical forest were destroyed last year, according to the report.