Efforts to curb deforestation around the world are stalling, report finds

The tropics lost the equivalent of 10 soccer (football) fields of forest per minute last year due to logging, human-set fires and climate change, according to a new report from the World Resources Institute (WRI).
Why it matters: Declines in rainforest deforestation rates in Brazil and Colombia were counteracted by increases in other countries, which set the world further off track from meeting forest loss goals critical to curbing climate change.
- Trees are not only vital for combating climate change but for maintaining biodiversity, as they harbor a huge portion of the planet’s terrestrial plants and animals.
By the numbers: In total, 9.1 million acres of primary tropical forest were destroyed last year, according to the report.
- While that represented a 9% decrease from losses in 2022, it was essentially on par with 2021 and 2019 figures, indicating that efforts to […]