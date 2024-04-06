Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, April 6th, 2024

Efforts to curb deforestation around the world are stalling, report finds

Author:     Jacob Knutson
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     Apr 4, 2024
Link: Efforts to curb deforestation around the world are stalling, report finds
Stephan:  

Humanity just doesn’t get it. We do not recognize the Matrix of Consciousness and that all life is interconnected and interdependent and our first priority must be to foster wellbeing at every level. As a result of our ignorance, we are cutting down the forests and destroying the ecosystem of the oceans. We need an awakening to the truth of our reality, and it has to start with each of us.

A quarry in the Cerro Blanco Forest the outskirts of Guayaquil, Ecuador, in April 2023. Credit: Marcos Pin / AFP / Getty 

The tropics lost the equivalent of 10 soccer (football) fields of forest per minute last year due to logging, human-set fires and climate change, according to a new report from the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Why it matters: Declines in rainforest deforestation rates in Brazil and Colombia were counteracted by increases in other countries, which set the world further off track from meeting forest loss goals critical to curbing climate change.

By the numbers: In total, 9.1 million acres of primary tropical forest were destroyed last year, according to the report.

  • While that represented a 9% decrease from losses in 2022, it was essentially on par with 2021 and 2019 figures, indicating that efforts to […]
