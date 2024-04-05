Spent nuclear fuel mismanagement poses a major threat to the United States. Here’s how.

I have been telling readers since I started SR 33 years ago that we should stop any development of civilian nuclear energy. After serious research at both a classified and unclassified level I became convinced that the network of nuclear waste sites was going to become a major crisis at some point because of the level of maintenance required. Not only are the reactors dangerous, as Chernobyl and Fukushima have shown, but that nuclear waste issue was, and is, a constant danger. Well, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, has now issued its warning, and I think we should take what these scientists are saying very seriously. These are the men and women who have specialized in this area of research and understand it best.

A spent fuel pool at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station on December 1, 2014. Credit: US NRC / Flickr

Irradiated fuel assemblies—essentially bundles of fuel rods with zirconium alloy cladding sheathing uranium dioxide fuel pellets—that have been removed from a nuclear reactor (spent fuel) generate a great deal of heat from the radioactive decay of the nuclear fuel’s unstable fission products. This heat source is termed decay heat. Spent fuel is so thermally hot and radioactive that it must be submerged in circulating water and cooled in a storage pool (spent fuel pool) for several years before it can be moved to dry storage.

The dangers of reactor meltdowns are well known. But spent fuel can also overheat and burn in a storage pool if its coolant water is lost, thereby potentially releasing large amounts of radioactive material into the air. This type of accident is known as a spent fuel pool fire or zirconium fire, named after the fuel cladding. All commercial nuclear power plants in the United States—and nearly all in the world—have at least one spent fuel pool on site. A fire at an overloaded […]