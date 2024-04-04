Insurance trends are deciding where Americans will live as planet heats

I have been telling you for years to watch what the insurance companies are doing in your region because they, more than any other industry, are following what is happening with climate change. They are the canary in the mine whose choices will tell you when it is time to sell. And here is a report on what they are doing. I urge you to act accordingly, since the biggest asset most American families have is the equity in their home.

Flooded house. Credit: WCNC

Climate change and generations of U.S. housing and development policy are making homes, neighborhoods and entire municipalities riskier to insure, undermining the ability of Americans to live where they choose.

The current face of this crisis is a nationwide withdrawal by the insurance industry from regions threatened by wildfires and hurricanes, particularly along the Gulf Coast and California.

While there are other factors at play, this retreat is largely driven by the collision of climate change with long-term federal decisions to incentivize ever more expensive homes in riskier areas.

But insurance is just one manifestation of a larger problem, experts told The Hill, a canary in the coal mine offering a warning of more significant dangers rising out of sight.

And in a country whose economy is among the most unequal in the rich West, the cost of that danger falls increasingly on those least able to bear it.

A record number of billion-plus dollar weather disasters hit the U.S. in 2023, with 28 such incidents costing nearly $100 billion collectively, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The previous record was set in 2020 at […]