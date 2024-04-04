Insurance trends are deciding where Americans will live as planet heats

Climate change and generations of U.S. housing and development policy are making homes, neighborhoods and entire municipalities riskier to insure, undermining the ability of Americans to live where they choose.
The current face of this crisis is a nationwide withdrawal by the insurance industry from regions threatened by wildfires and hurricanes, particularly along the Gulf Coast and California.
While there are other factors at play, this retreat is largely driven by the collision of climate change with long-term federal decisions to incentivize ever more expensive homes in riskier areas.
But insurance is just one manifestation of a larger problem, experts told The Hill, a canary in the coal mine offering a warning of more significant dangers rising out of sight.
And in a country whose economy is among the most unequal in the rich West, the cost of that danger falls increasingly on those least able to bear it.
A record number of billion-plus dollar weather disasters hit the U.S. in 2023, with 28 such incidents costing nearly $100 billion collectively, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The previous record was set in 2020 at […]
Generally, this should be wonderful news as the indicators of the market will direct individuals where they should consider the purchase of their home. However, as the article states:
“But state, federal and local governments have for decades incentivized both large-scale suppression of low-intensity fires and booming high-dollar coastal real estate, often on barrier islands. Those trends have left more people — and more insured home value — in the way of worsening fires, floods and storms. ”
And there you have it. All of this governmental sponsored high-dollar coastal real estate has, for the most part, displaced both ecological protections and communities of color rendering us more venerable and communities of color displaced. The fascinating question that I’m interested in is: Given the immense corruption of the current system, can the wealthy through their rented legislators foist the costs of this displacement upon the taxpayer thereby insulating themselves from the consequences of their own greed?